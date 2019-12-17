Vijayawada: IIIT students shine at Yuvajanotsav

Vijayawada: The students of IIIT Nuzvid excelled in various events held at district-level 'Yuvajanotsav' programme at Music College here on Monday.

The programme was organised jointly by Andhra Pradesh State Government, Department of Youth Services, Krishna District Industrial Self Help Institution (KRISH) and Society for Training and Employment (STEP).

As many as 17 various events were organised and the students of IIIT Nuzvid won first prize in 12 events, second prize in three events. The first prize winners are selected for the State level competition and the winners of the state level competition will participate in the national competition that will be held on January 12, 2020 at Lucknow.

The selected participants for the state level competition are Chandra Vardhan in Mrundangam, Bhavani in Kuchupudi, Jayanthi group in One Act Play, Hemanth Kumar in Violin, Balaraju in Harmonium, Manisha in Elocution, Shivani group in folk dance, Manikantha in Guitar, Shivani in modern song, Deekshita in Fancy dress and Spandana in Mono action.

IIIT Nuzvid director Suryachandra Rao, administration director Shyam and others appreciated and congratulated the students who won prizes.