Vijayawada: Joint survey for transfer of land to Durga temple

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz instructed the officials of revenue, endowments and forest departments to conduct joint survey for transfer of forest department land on Indrakeeladri hill to the endowments department for the development of Durga temple abode Indrakeeladri hill and other temples.

The collector convened a meeting with the officials of three departments at the camp office on Tuesday and discussed the pending works related to the transfer of forest lands.

The collector said that survey was conducted in 2016 for the transfer of 127 acres land belongs to forest department to the endowments department for the development of ghat road and the issue not resolved yet. He asked the officials of three departments to conduct the resurvey and submit a report.

The collector later conducted a review meeting on the transfer of 153 acres land for Andhra Pradesh Economic Cities Promotion, Development Corporation Limited (APECPDCL). Proposals were made for the transfer of 60 acres land in Vemavaram village and 93 acres land in Jakkampudi village for construction of township.

The proposals are also pending for a long time. The officials informed that collector said revised proposals were made for the transfer of 149 acres 81 cents land.

Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad, joint collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, Vijayawada sub-collector HM Dhyana Chandra, District Revenue Officer M Venkateswarlu, Durga temple EO M Suresh Babu and other officials attended the meeting.