Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple officials approves budget of Rs. 178 crore for next year

The Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple chairman Paila Sominaidu said that the temple annual budget has been set at Rs 178 crore this year 2021-22. It was revealed that the governing body meeting at Kanakadurga temple approved 36 items out of 38 items and was decided to hold a meeting of the Governing Body in the third week of each month from now on.

Sominaidu said the governing body had approved the construction of arches on behalf of the temple in the main centres of Vijayawada. The governing body has decided to seek railways to name any train passing through Vijayawada as Kanaka Durga Express.

The body also decided to give darshan to the devotees keeping in view the coronavirus rules and regulations. The governing body also decided to organise Annadanam to 5,000 people every day. Paila Sominaidu said several tenders have been approved to provide better facilities to the devotees.