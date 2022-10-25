Vijayawada Kanaka Durga temple to remain closed today amid Solar ecclipse

The Kanaka Durga temple located atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada will remain closed on Tuesday due to the partial solar eclipse. It has been announced that the priests will close the temple gates after performing the christening, Mahanivedana and pooja programs for the goddess at 11 am on Tuesday morning. On the next day, the gates of the temple will be opened and devotees are allowed to visit.



Meanwhile, the Tirumala Srivenkateswara Swamy temple will also be closed today from 8 am to 7.30 pm on Tuesday, October 25, the day of solar eclipse. TTD said that after the eclipse, the temple will be cleansed and only Sarvadarshan devotees will be allowed to take darshans.

Also, TTD has said that break darshans are canceled due to solar eclipse on Tuesday (October 25). It is also learned that temple will remain closed from 8.30 am to 7.30 pm on the day of lunar eclipse on November 8.