Vijayawada : Krishna flood plays hide and seek with riverbed dwellers

Vijayawada : Hundreds of families living along the Krishna river and downstream of Prakasam barrage have been facing many hardships due to the inundation of houses for the last three days. Floodwater levels continue at the danger mark on Monday and by evening 4.9 lakh cusecs released from the Prakasam barrage.

Since 2009, this is the first time that hundreds of families living in Krishnalanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Ranigari Thota and other areas are hit hard due to inundation of houses. Many families had been taking shelter at the IGMC stadium and other relief camps set up by the VMC.

According State Disaster Management Authority, there is another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and some parts of State may get heavy rain. Hundreds of poor families are not able to go to the work in view of the floods. Many poor people suffered loss due to the damage of wooden furniture and groceries soaked in the floodwater.

On two occasions in one week, floodwater levels increased in Krishna river resulting in inundation of hundreds of houses in the river bed. Electricity department has arranged power supply and the VMC laid the roads in these low-lying colonies downstream of Prakasam barrage.

Efforts being made by the VMC to shift these families to other places on permanent basis will take some more time.

Some officials are suggesting for construction of Karakatta along the river and laying of road so that the illegal constructions will not be made in the river bed. Till then, the hardships of the people living in the river bed continue when Krishna river surges and floodwater cross the danger mark. If the floodwater levels increase in the coming days with heavy rains in the catchment areas, their problems will be multiplied.

On the other hand, many families are not in a position to take 25 kgs of rice and other essential commodities to be distributed by the state government to the flood victims as their houses are inundated in the floodwater and there is no facility for cooking in their homes.