Vijayawada: Leather Industries Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh to take up works worth `65 cr, says Merugu Nagarjuna
Minister Merugu Nagarjuna says that an action plan has been evolved to utilise the lands of LIDCAP in the State
Vijayawada : The Leather Industries Development Corporation of AP (LIDCAP) will take up works worth Rs 65 crore, according to Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna.
He said an action plan was formulated to utilise the lands of LIDCAP in the State.
Reviewing the LIDCAP activities at the Secretariat here on Monday, the Minister said the LIDCAP owns 133.74 acres of land in the State. Major portion of the lands are located in Anantapur and Prakasam districts. He said footwear manufacturing units will be set up at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore under PM Anusuchit Jaati Abhyuday Yojana (PM-AJAY) scheme.
He said a building will be constructed at Autonagar LIDCAP compound. He said development works at a cost of Rs 65 crore will be taken up throughout the State including setting up of leather parks and common facility centres.Minister Merugu Nagarjuna says that an action plan has been evolved to utilise the lands of LIDCAP in the State