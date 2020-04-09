Vijayawada: Lockdown puts lensmen, videographers in soup

Vijayawada: Covid-19 lockdown has affected the livelihood of nearly two lakh photographers, videographers, technicians and other workers. Many families have postponed marriages, house warming ceremonies and other functions, leading to photographers and videographers losing livelihood.

March to May are considered auspicious days. During this period, photographers and videographers find work. S Lahari Sankar, president of Andhra Pradesh photo and Videographers Welfare Association, said even the small studios were closed due to lockdown and thousands of families are suffering due to lack of income.

He said the Photographers and Videographers Unions have appealing to the State government to render assistance. A representation had been submitted to Bapatla MP N Suresh seeking help from the government. Vijayawada Photographers and Digital Workers Welfare Association president B Prem said the photographers are worried that the lockdown may be extended. He urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to render assistance to the photographers, videographers and digital artistes. He said some parties are taking back their advances after cancellation of funds or postpone of events and it is unclear how long this Covid-19 lockdown will continue.