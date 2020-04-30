Vijayawada: Lockdown violators will be sent to quarantine: CP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Vijayawada: Expressing serious concern over the youth violating the lockdown restrictions in the city, Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao warned that the violators would be sent to the quarantine without any apparent reason.



The police conducted march past at Khuddus Nagar which was declared as Red Zone on Wednesday to bring awareness among people to maintain social distance, wear masks and honour the lockdown procedure.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz and DCP Vikrant Patil and other senior officials participated in the march past.

The Police Commissioner, while addressing the media, said that the police are closely monitoring the movement of people by using the latest technology of drones, CC Cameras and static mikes. Still, some youth came out on Monday and Tuesday and the police sent to them to the quarantine centres. The police would take actions against violators who are causing disturbance to the society at large, he said.

Recalling how the coronavirus spread to several people from one person at Krishnalanka, Karmika Nagar and now at Khuddus Nagar, he appealed to the people not to take it easy. He said that cases would be booked under Disaster Management Act and the IPC also.

Stating that the police had already seized 6,000 vehicles from people who were roaming around without any reason, he said that the seizing of vehicles would continue. He said that eleven police personnel were affected by the coronavirus so far while discharging the official duties.

District Collector A Md Imtiaz said more and more positive cases are detected since the administration is conducting more tests. Instead of sending the coronavirus victims to Covid-19 hospitals, they would be sent to the Covid-19 care centres which were actually earlier quarantine centres. The Collector said that so far 32 persons were discharged after treatment and five persons were discharged on Wednesday alone.