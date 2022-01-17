Vijayawada: Lokesh urges closure of schools

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday urged the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to order closure of schools to prevent the spread of the coronovirus threat. In a letter to the CM, he said all possible steps should be taken to prevent the third wave of the Covid-19. If the government did not oblige, then his party would launch a mass movement for it, he warned.

Expressing concern over the safety of students, Lokesh said, "Covid cases are rising in the country abnormally. Our neighbouring states Telangana and Tamil Nadu have already passed orders closing schools and physical classes till the end of January. Kerala has also closed its schools for two weeks starting January 21." Closure would be appropriate as the students were not vaccinated fully, he added..

"This was also the same basis on which I urged your government to cancel board exams last year during the second wave of Covid-19. We must not allow our own students, most of whom are unvaccinated, to become the victims of a third wave now," he added.

Lokesh said by now it must be obvious to the state government that the pandemic had affected most countries through multiple waves. We must have innovated new ways to tackle subsequent waves by now. This would have ensured that the students' academic progress was not interrupted while also taking care of public health concerns.

The TDP MLC expressed concern that in the past 10 days, new cases recorded in AP have ballooned from 500 to 5,000 per day. AP's test positivity rate has also gone past 10 per cent. It would be callous of the government to resume classes for students now, with no precautions taken or vaccination not done for most of the students, he observed.

Lokesh tests Covid positive

TDP leader Nara Lokesh put out a tweet stating: "I have tested positive for Covid-9. I'm asymptomatic and feeling fine but will be self-isolating until recovery. "I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested at the earliest and take necessary precautions. Urging everyone to stay safe".