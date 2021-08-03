Vijayawada: Make NCC an elective subject, says Group Commander

Vijayawada: NCC official on Monda visited the Koneru Lakshmaiah University (deemed to be university) campus and held discussion on implementing NCC as an elective subject (credit based) for undergraduate students.

Col Jaya Kumar, Group Commander of NCC Group headquarters, Guntur and Col Kapil Bakhshi, Commanding Officer 22 Andhra Battalion Tenali explained the significance of the NCC to the varsity authorities.

Col Jaya Kumar and Col Kapil Bakshi met Prof Dr N Venkatram, Vice-Chancellor in-charge, Prof Dr Varma, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr YVSSV Prasad Rao, Registrar Prof Dr Raghuveer, Dean Academics, Dr V Divya and others. The syllabus is said to be designed to contain 24 credits and will be effective from the current academic year.

The NCC sub unit of 22 Andhra Battalion NCC at KLU started in 2017 with 46 cadets and the strength now reached to 150 cadets. Notable point is two cadets have been selected for the World Youth Exchange Programme and one girl cadet was part of the Andhra Pradesh Republic Day Contingent for Delhi in 2021.