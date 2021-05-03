Vijayawada: Man arrested for killing wife, two children

Vijayawada: Nunna police arrested the man who brutally killed his wife and two children due to family disputes on April 29 at Vambay Colony D Block.

According to police, Bugata Mohan had disputes with his wife Neelaveni and brutally hacked her to death in the flat. He also killed two children Revanth aged seven years and Jhansi, five years.

The accused used to work in a dental hospital and quit the job due to personal reasons. He did old iron scrap business and suffered losses. Due to vices, he had taken loans from others and could not repay. In this backdrop, he decided to eliminate wife and children and commit suicide.

On April 29, he murdered the wife with sharp cutter blade and strangulated the children to death with Chunni. After that he attempted to commit suicide by jumping before the running train and suffered injuries. The accused Mohan was arrested by Nunna police on Saturday night.

Under the supervision of North ACP Shaik Shanu, the Nunna in-charge circle inspector Mahendra with his team investigated the case and arrested the accused.