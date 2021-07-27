Vijayawada: Massive protests against fuel, gas price hike

Vijayawada: The police had tough time to handle the agitating activists who were protesting against the abnormal hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas here on Monday.

CPM state secretary P Madhu, State executive member Ch Babu Rao, CPM leaders DV Krishna,D Kasinath, CPI leaders Donepudi Sankar, Ramana Babu, New Democracy leader Polari, MCPI leader Khadar Basha and others were arrested when they staged a protest demonstration along with hundreds of activists.

The Left leaders said that with the rise in the prices of fuels, the prices of essential commodities have also skyrocketed.

They remarked that the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi pocketed about Rs 3.5 lakh crore after hiking the fuel prices. It is horrible that the Modi government increased the fuel prices 63 times in a short span of six months.

They said that nowhere in the world one would see Rs 65 tax on a product which costs only Rs 40.

They demanded the YSR Congress and the TDP to raise their voice since they were maintaining silence over the issue.

They asserted that the Left parties would continue the agitation against fuel price hike and appealed to people to join hands with them. They took strong exception to the illegal arrest of the leaders.