Vijayawada: MEIL bags 15 GAs for city gas distribution

Vijayawada: Hyderabad-based multi-sector global engineering major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has emerged as the successful bidder for the highest number of geographical areas (GA) across the country for distribution of City gas. Winning the bids for 15 geographical areas, MEIL bagged almost a quarter (24.6 per cent) of the total number of GAs that went under the hammer.

It may be recalled that MEIL was previously awarded three GAs under 10th bidding of CGD in the districts of Tumkur and Belgaum (Karnataka), Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) and Nalgonda, Warangal, Ranga Reddy, and Khammam (Telangana).

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) had called for bidding of City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for 65 Geographical Areas (GA) across the country. In response, the MEIL bade for 43 GAs. Of the 65 GAs opened up for bidding, nobody has offered tenders for four geographical areas, thus bringing down the total number of GAs to 61.

The MEIL emerged successful bidder in respect of 15 GAs.The successful bidders those who were awarded the parcels under the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project will have to construct city gate station or mother station, lay the main pipeline and distribution pipelines and install CNG stations.

The CGD aims at promoting green fuel (Natural Gas) like Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for households and industries (for domestic or industrial consumption) and also Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) used as fuel for vehicles and automobile industry.

As many as 32 CNG stations became operational in three states under the brand of Megha Gas. The MEIL had participated in previous City Gas Distribution bidding round no 5 and 10.

It won seven Geographical Areas in that round. In the previous bidding round (Round 10), the PNGRB has awarded 228 Gas, which will have operations in 27 States and UTs, covering approximately 53 percent of the country's geographical area and 70 percent of its population.