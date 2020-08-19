Vijayawada: Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah asks officials to be vigilant

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) has said Krishna river may get floods in the next 10 days and asked the district administration to gear up to shift the people living in low-lying areas to safer places.



Nani conducted a review meeting with the officials at the Collector's camp office on Tuesday and discussed the measures to be taken to tackle the flood situation. He said Almatti and other dams were already filled with floodwaters and Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam reservoirs may get floodwater to their full capacity very soon.

He predicted that 3.5 lakh cusecs water may be released into the sea. He has made it clear the relief centres should be arranged to the flood-affected people with basic amenities and physical distance should also be maintained at the relief camps.

He particularly mentioned about the Budameru as it may get floods. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, central MLA Malladi Vishnu, District Collector Md Imtiaz, Joint Collector Madhavi Latha, Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, Irrigation SE Narasimha Murthy and other officials attended the meeting.