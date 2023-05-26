Vijayawada: Mobile Dental Vehicle flagged off

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini on Friday launched a Mobile Dental Vehicle intended to provide dental treatment to the needy in the limits of dental colleges across the State. Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Colgate Company has provided two vehicles to the AP Medical department. These two vehicles are being handed over to Vijayawada Government Dental College and Kadapa Dental College.

The Minister inaugurated the mobile dental vehicle of Vijayawada Government Dental College on the premises of Mangalagiri APIIC building in Guntur along with Special Chief Secretary, Health Department MT Krishna Babu, Health Family Welfare Commissioner and NHM Mission Director J Nivas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Srinivasa Rao of Vijayawada Government College of Dentistry said that all types of treatment related to dental problems, fillings, teeth cleaning, removal and medication will be provided in this mobile dental vehicle. Treatments are provided at selected urban primary health centres, old age homes, schools for the blind and children of schools for the hearing impaired through this vehicle. The programme is being implemented as part of the National Health Mission and National Dental Health Programme in the State.

State Programme Manager Dr Venkata Ravi Kiran, National Oral Health Programme State Nodal Officer Dr E Prashanth, State Oral Health Consultant Dr Saujanyalakshmi and others attended.