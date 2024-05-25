Vijayawada: ‘Modi envisaged women-centric development’

Vijayawada : BJP chief spokesman Lanka Dinakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Sankalp Bharat has made women as significant part in it in the last 10 years.

He has upheld the dignity of women by constructing almost 100 per cent toilets through Swachh Bharat and registered 70 per cent of the 5 crore houses built for the poor in the name of women under the PM Awas Yojana scheme,

Through Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, savings of poor women have increased. Free gas cylinder for the poor women has saved them from exposure to smoke.



As many as one crore women have been made Lakhpatis and Triple Talaq has been abolished to extend much needed support to Muslim women.



While a sum of Rs 39 lakh crore has been credited into the accounts of 50 crore Jan Dhan account holders, 60 per cent of the fund has gone to poor women beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has the distinction of making a tribal woman the President of the country, pointed out Dinakar. The PM ensured that the Parliament passed the Bill providing 33.33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of RSS, Dinakar pointed out that his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had praised RSS and Veer Savarkar.

Finding fault with Rahul’s comment that RSS does not encourage women leadership, Dinakar said RSS always promotes women empowerment and treats women as Adi Shakti.

He said the objective of the BJP is to make women self-reliant.