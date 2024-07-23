Vijayawada: Nataraja Puja celebrations grandly held

Vijayawada: Samskara Bharathi, a nationwide organisation striving for promoting Indian culture and heritage and its Vijayawada Mahanagar branch organised Nataraja Puja celebrations in connection with ‘Gurupurnima’ at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam hall here on Sunday.

On this occasion eminent personalities from different fields including Dr GV Purnachand from literature, Gopi Naidu from drama, Modumudi Sudhakar from music, Yellajosyula Anuradha from dance and A Anji from drawing were felicitated by the organisers.

Chaluvadi Mallikharjuna Rao, Dr Kunda Sridhar, Boni Suresh, Koganti Jagannadha Rao, Modi Anjaneyulu and HVRS Prasad were on the dais and appreciated the organisers for their service to arts and culture.

Dr PVN Krishna, State president of the organisation, presided over the meeting and P Vijaya Bhaskara Sarma, president of Vijayawada Mahanagar branch, expressed thanks to the invitees and guests on behalf of Samskara Bharathi.

Young artistes’ talent was also explored on this occasion. Sai Sankar performed ‘Modern India’ and Tejasri presented ‘Manchala’ mono actions and received claps from the gathering. Changalvala Ranjani, S Satwika and K Bhuvana Sruthi, disciples of Modumudi Sudhakar, rendered Keerthanas like ‘Ibharaja mukha’, ‘Neesari Evarayya’ and ‘Kalaya Yashoda’ and received appreciations from the audience.

M Sai Sahasra, N Rishitha, P Devi Sri, M Bhuvana, P Tanmavi, M Bharghavi, P Kavya Sri and K Tripura, students of Y Anuradha gave excellent performance for the dance items like ‘Vinayaka Prardhana’, ‘Balakanakamaya Chela’ and ‘Sivudi Tandavamadenu’.

J Sravana Kumar, P Sai Sankar, Ch Sitaratnam, Vasudevarao, GND Kusuma Sai, B Rupaasri and others organized this event smoothly.