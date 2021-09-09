Vijayawada: National Sports Day held in grand manner

Vijayawada: National Sports Day celebrations were held in a grand fashion under the auspices of Para Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh at the Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Wednesday.

The organisers felicitated 56 players, who won medals in the para sports national events held in recent months. Andhra Pradesh players won 11 gold medals, 30 silver and 15 bronze medals in the national events conducted and brought laurels to the State.

Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, SAAP vice-chairman and MD felicitated the players of different disciplines.

Para Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh president Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao, DSP PR Rajendra Kumar, Nellore and others participated in the event.