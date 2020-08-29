Vijayawada: Nephrologist distributes kits to Corona patients

Vijayawada: A large team of physicians headed by noted nephrologist Nallapati Ammanna has been distributing free medicine kits to the coronavirus victims in the two Telugu states apart from providing medical treatment.

Dr Ammanna talking to newsmen here on Friday said that they had distributed free medicine kits to 1600 Covid patients apart from booklets on the precautions.

He said that the alumni of Siddhartha Medical College and the members of AP Society of Nephrologists are helping in providing medicine kits to the patients.

Dr Ammanna said that though the number of cases has come down in Krishna district, the number is growing in the districts of East Godavari, Nellore and others.

He exhorted people not to get depressed after testing positive for Coronavirus since they could recover if proper precautions are taken. The Covid-19 victims in and around Vijayawada are already utilizing the services of the doctors' team, he said.

The team of doctors has also arranged helpline with the numbers 9063921413, 9063931413, 9063981413 to contact the physicians in case they are tested positive.

Dr Bharati, Dr Dhanunjay, Dr Ujwala, Dr Neha, Dr Srilakshmi, Dr Rohit in Vijayawada, Dr Hiteswari in Tirupati, Dr Sivaramakrishna in Guntur, Dr Ravisankar in Rajamahendravaram, Dr Narasimha Raju in Visakhapatnam, Dr Satish at Madhira are providing medical facilities to the Covid victims through helpline.

Dr Ammanna said that four persons in Vijayawada and two from Guntur who recovered from Corona have donated plasma. He appealed to the recovered persons to donate plasma generously to help others recover fast. He said that those who want plasma also could contact them through their helpline.

Arun Kidney Centre CEO N Lakshmi also participated.

Later, the physician distributed medicine kits to the patients.