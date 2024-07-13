Live
Vijayawada: New CP assumes charge
Vijayawada: Senior IPS officer SV Rajasekhara Babu has assumed the charge as the Vijayawada commissioner of police at the commissionerate office. Later interacting with media the police commissioner said the police department would mainly focus on cyber crimes, traffic problems, ganja peddling, women safety and preventing crime.
The commissioner said special attention will be paid to improve the grievances addressing system and more options will be given to the people to lodge complaints to the police. New commissioner said geo mapping will be made to identify vulnerable areas for women and vigilante will be stepped up to give more protection for women under the limits of the commissionerate.
