Vijayawada: No new ration card registration at Mee Seva

Vijayawada: A fake message is going viral in WhatsApp groups and social media stating that the registration of new ration cards is available at Mee Seva centres from 6 am to 10.30 am from April 17 and the cards will be issued to the applicants within 5 to 7 days from the date of application, the director of Electronic Services Delivery (MeeSeva) Y V S Suryanarayana said in a statement here on Friday.

He clarified that the above message is fake and there is no option is available in Mee Seva centres for applying of new ration cards. The registration for new ration card service is not enabled to Mee Seva but the services are available in the village and ward secretariats and through Spandana as informed by the civil supplies department, he said. The service can be availed with the help of the village and ward volunteers.

Suryanarayana made it clear that the Mee Seva and e-Seva centres shall abide by the instructions of the district collector and joint collector concerned as issued from time to time during the lockdown period.