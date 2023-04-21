Vijayawada: NTR District Fire Department gears up for summer

Vijayawada (NTR district) : From overhauling all the fire tenders and identifying water sources to calling off the leaves of the personnel across the district to respond quickly to fire accidents, the Disaster Response and Fire Service Department of NTR district is gearing up for a busy summer as increasing temperatures may often lead to fire-related accidents.

Despite taking precautionary measures, fire accidents occur at many places during these three months, from April to June.

NTR District Fire Officer (DFO) M Srinivasa Reddy informed that keeping this in view, the Fire department chalked out its preparedness to overcome the summer. The department already called off the leaves to the personnel across the district. Water sources in the jurisdiction of respective fire stations were already identified. Also, all the fire tenders are made available in good condition to press into service.

In addition, a Turntable Ladder (TTL) vehicle with a capacity to reach 54 meters in case of emergencies is also getting ready. Rescue tender vehicles and Water Mist Mini vehicles are made available in the district to tackle fire accidents. The officer said that there are 15 fire tender vehicles in the district and presently has a manpower strength of 171 fire-fighters including home guards.

3,807 fire calls attended



For the past three years, i.e., from 2019-2020 to 2022-23, over 3,386 fire accidents happened in NTR district. These include two major, 29 serious, 105 medium and 3,386 small accidents.

As many as 1,102 fire accidents occurred in 2019-2020; 956 in 2020-21, 877 in 2021-22 and 872 fire accidents took place in 2022-23. 15 persons died in these mishaps; 11 persons in 2020-21 and four persons in 2022-23. Property worth Rs 183.18 crore was damaged including Rs 46.25 crore in 2019-2020, Rs 30 crore in 2020-21, Rs 50.87 crore in 2021-22 and Rs 56 crore worth property in 2022-23.

The fire-fighters saved 23 persons and saved property worth Rs 38.74 crore from destruction during the last three years. In addition, the department has also saved 221 persons in rescue operations.

Fire engine to reach in 30 minutes

The NTR district has 10 fire stations located in Vijayawada, Auto Nagar, Kothapet, Ajith Singh Nagar, Jaggaiahpet, Kanchikacharla, Mylavaram, Nandigama, Tiruvuru and Vissannapet and the sanctioned strength of all these stations is 190 including District Fire Officer (DFO) and Additional DFO. However, at present 171 personnel are working including home guards.

The fire engine reach time will be 30 minutes in rural areas 5 to 10 minutes in urban areas and it is subject to change.

Speaking to The Hans India, DFO M Srinivasa Reddy said that they are well prepared to battle the blazing summer. Stating that leaves were restricted to the personnel, he said leaves will be sanctioned to the staff in case of emergency only.

He said that they had organised Fire safety Awareness week from April 14 to 20 to bring awareness among the public against fire accidents.

The DFO asked the citizens to dial 101,100 or 108 in case of fire accidents or any emergency.