Vijayawada: Online Spandana selected for BRDP

Vijayawada: The online Spandana programme, being conducted by Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal to receive public grievances through videoconference, was selected for the Bureau of Research and Development Project (BRDP). All the IPS officers in the country came to know about the online Spandana programme and how it was getting closer to the people.

Kaushal, while working in Prakasam district a few months ago, observed that elderly people, pregnant women and sick people could not travel to the district headquarters and meet the SP to explain their problems and seek help. Hence, he launched online Spandana, to facilitate people living in remote areas to contact the SP online through video call. The programme yielded good results.

The SP is implementing the same in Krishna district also and even launched such facility for Telugu people living in other countries. A few NRIs called SP Kaushal in Krishna district and sought assistance to address their problems or grievances.

On Thursday, the SP explained the significance of online Spandana to IPS officers in the country and how people and police can get closer. He said online Spandana will help the police department to address the grievances of the people, who live in faraway places in their districts.