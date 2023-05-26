Vijayawada: Parliament Building After YSRCP, now TDP decides to join the launch

Vijayawada : After ruling party YSRCP, the main opposition TDP has also announced that it will attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building by the Prime Minister.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday took to Twitter to congratulate the Prime Minister over completion of the project.

“As we have a new Parliament building, I join a joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM @narendramodi Ji, the Union Govt, and every hand that has contributed to building this historic structure,” tweeted the former chief minister. “I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational policy and decision-making. The dream of a poverty-free India where the gap between haves and have-nots has been bridged will be achieved by 2047, on completion of 100 years of independence,” he wrote.

Earlier, the TDP announced that its MPs will participate in the event scheduled to be held on May 28. Like the YSRCP, the TDP has also decided not to side with the other opposition parties who have announced that they will boycott the inauguration.

Nineteen opposition parties, including the Congress on Wednesday announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate it himself and completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu insults the high office of the President and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

On Wednesday evening, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that his party will attend the event. He found fault with the decision of the opposition parties to boycott the programme. The YSRCP leader stated that boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. “Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event,” he wrote.

He congratulated the Prime Minister for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation. “Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation’s soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties,” he said. YSRCP parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy also tweeted on Thursday that as the fifth largest party in terms of MPs in India, YSRCP will keep aside politics to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament.

“The new Parliament does not belong to one party or ideology. It is an institution of the people of India, for the people and by the people of India,” he tweeted.