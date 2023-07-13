Vijayawada: PET CT scan centre inaugurated

Vijayawada: Special Chief Secretary Medical and Health) MT Krishna Babu inaugurated the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) CT scan centre, a unit housing the state-of-the-art imaging system for the early detection of cancer, brain disorders, heart diseases and Digital 3D mammography at Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Special CS said that with the launch of the imaging system for early detection of dreaded diseases, the Manipal Hospitals has taken a step forward in reaching out the patients in Vijayawada and adjoining areas to provide them access to the best quality medical care and treatment. “I urge the people of the city and adjoining districts to make use of the facility and get expert consultations,” he said.

Hospital Director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi said that clinicians worldwide say that PET - CT scans show the exact size and location of tumours, which enables them to prescribe the most effective treatment path for the patient. This system will help provide a better understanding of the disease, allowing for a more personalized course of treatment with the ability to monitor response to therapy. Consultant Medical Oncologist Dr G Krishna Reddy and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician Dr Niraj Arora, Dr Satish Babu and others participated in the programme.