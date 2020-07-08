Vijayawada: Plantation drive to make city green begins

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has taken up massive plantation drive in the city to mark the birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on Wednesday. He said the state government declared YSR birth anniversary as the farmers' day.

He participated in the plantation programme in 42nd division in Circle-1 on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Velampalli said the plantation programme taken up by the VMC will not only increases greenery in city but also reduces the pollution levels.

Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh said the VMC has decided to plant 700 saplings in circle one, 750 saplings near Excel plant area in Ajit Singh Nagar in circle two and 300 saplings in Currency Nagar, Pinnamaneni poly clinic road and other areas under circle 3. He said the VMC will take up plantation in the rainy season to grow more plants and increase green cover in the city.

Chief Engineer D Mariyanna participated in the plantation programme in circle -2. Durga temple Trust Board chairman Pyla Sominaidu and VMC officials participated in the plantation programme.