Vijayawada Police file 111 cases for not wearing masks

City police conducting counselling for not wearing masks near police control room in Vijayawada on Sunday -Photo: Ch V Mastan
City police are keeping vigil on the main junctions in the city and asking people to wear masks

Vijayawada: City police are keeping vigil on the main junctions in the city and asking people to wear masks. As Covid-19 threat continue to persist with over 400 cases reported in Krishna district every day, various government departments are creating awareness among the people on Covid pandemic.

The city police are stopping the vehicles for not wearing the masks by drivers and collecting penalty. On Sunday, the police booked 111 cases and collected penalty of Rs 10,050.

Commissioner of police B Srinivasulu appealed to the people to wear mask in the public places and stay safe. District collector Md Imtiaz is visiting various mandals and creating awareness on Covid-19 and guidelines to be followed.

