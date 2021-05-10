Vijayawada: Police perform last rites of old man

Vijayawada: Covid pandemic is destroying the human relations and people are not allowing the own fellow villagers to perform the last rites of the people due to fear of getting infected of the virus.

Such an incident took place in Bapulapadu mandal on Sunday. But, the local police took the initiative and performed the last rites with the consent of village elders.

In a tragic incident, the villagers of Narayanapuram panchayat of Bapulapadu mandal raised objection to the funeral of an elderly man. A old man died at the age of 70 due to cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The family members have brought the dead body to the village to perform the last rites. But, some villagers raised objection stating that the old man could have died due to Covid and the body should not be allowed into the village.

Veeravalli Sub inspector of police Madeena Basha learnt the incident and responded. He visited the village and convinced the villagers to perform the last rites. He said the old man died due to cardiac arrest and he was not infected with Covid.

After discussions, the villagers agreed for the funeral. Sub-inspector of police along with the constables, village panchayat staff and the family members of the old man performed the last rites as per the tradition.

The family members and villagers thanked the police for taking initiative and performing the funeral. Later, the village was sanitized by the panchayat staff.