Vijayawada: Poor turnout for vax drive

Vijayawada: After two days of low turnout for the Covid vaccination, the response from the health workers increased in the State with 14,606 receiving a jab on Monday. By 5 pm, 14,606 beneficiaries received the shot against the target of 27,000.

The officials have made arrangements for 100 shots at each centre. In Anantapur district 1276 were vaccinated, while in Chittoor 976, East Godavari 1923, Guntur 1490, Krishna 473, Kurnool 860, Prakasam 1017, Nellore 1847, Srikakulam 1193, Visakhapatnam 1474, Vizianagaram 781, West Godavari 459 and YSR Kadapa district 837 got the jab.

On the second day, 13,041 beneficiaries were received the shot against the target of 27,233. On Saturday the first day of vaccination, the achievement was 12,308 against the target of 27009.

Compared to Saturday and Sunday, the number of shots were increased on Monday with 14,606 doses were administered in the state. The percentage of success was 54 on the third day.

In spite of the vigorous campaign launched by the state and Central governments, the response from the health warriors for the vaccine is low in the State.

The officials have planned 26 sessions in Anantapur district, 29 sessions in Chittoor district, 33 sessions in East Godavari, 31 sessions in Guntur district. In all 15 sessions planned in Krishna district, 27 in Kurnool, 22 in Prakasam, 26 in Nellore, 18 in Srikakulam, 32 in Visakhapatnam, 15 in Vizianagaram and 23 in West Godavari.

Krishna district Medical and Health officer Dr Suhasini said the percentage of vaccination gradually increased on Monday and health workers visited the centres for the vaccination. No adverse cases of vaccination reported in Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Guntur, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, Kurnool and other districts.

In Vizianagaram district DM and HO Dr P Ramanakumari, informed that the vaccination drive passed off without any reports of adverse cases. In Kurnool district, Additional District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkata Ramana has expressed a similar view.