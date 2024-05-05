Vijayawada: Postal ballot voting begins in NTR district

Vijayawada : NTR district collector S Dilli Rao inspected the postal ballot voting of employees at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said arrangements have been made for the postal ballot voting of 23,000 officials and employees of NTR district participating in the election duty. Several hundred officials and staff working in various government departments visited the IGMC stadium to cast their votes.



He said the election duty staff can cast their votes at the facilitation centres from May 4 to 6 from 9 am to 5 pm. Help desks have been arranged to help the government employees to cast their votes. Training classes are conducted on May 4 and 6 for the staff participating in the election duty.



Presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other staff started postal ballot voting in the district on Saturday. Centralised voters facilitation centres were arranged as part of the election preparations in the district. On the other hand, more than 500 employees working in various government departments cast their postal ballot votes at the Siddhartha Arts College on Saturday. Election staff, who will attend duty have cast their votes at the facilitation centre arranged at Siddhartha College. Postal ballot voting also began in other parts of NTR district.



VMC commissioner and Central Assembly constituency Returning Officer (RO) Swapnil Dinkar Pundakr said on Saturday 510 employees cast their postal ballot votes on Saturday. He said Presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other staff cast their votes and it will continue two more days on May 5 and 6, he added.

