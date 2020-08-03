Vijayawada: Private hospitals asked to inform vacant bed details

Vijayawada: Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz has appealed to the private hospital managements to give information to the Covid-19 control room on the vacant beds available in their respective hospitals.



Expressing concern over the reports that some private hospitals were denying treatment and not admitting the Covid-19 patients, the Collector called upon the private hospital managements to act with humanity and admit the patients. He said the control room can be called on phone numbers 0866-2474803 and 2474804 and asked the private hospitals to inform the control room on the available vacant beds in the hospitals. He held discussions with the managements of the private hospitals on Monday.

He said 2.30 lakh Covid tests were conducted in the district so far and added that the district administration was mainly focusing on saving the lives of patients suffering from the Covid pandemic.

He said the Government General Hospital was admitting the Covid patients due to unavoidable circumstances because some private hospitals were not admitting the Covid patients.

He said control rooms have been set up in all mandals of the district and these control rooms co-ordinate with the Medical and Health department and the hospitals. He asked the hospitals to give details of the CT scan reports to the control room regularly to treat the patients.