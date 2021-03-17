Vijayawada: Probe begins on death of Inter student in hostel

Vijayawada: Justice R Kantarao, the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) and other officials begun probe on the suspicious death of intermediate student in a hostel in Punadipadu village of Kankipadu mandal.

The student died in mysterious circumstances on March 10 in Sri Chaitanya college hostel campus. The parents of the student alleged that the Sri Chaitanya College hostel staff was given contradictory statements over the death of their daughter.

They said the hostel staff was giving wrong information that their daughter committed suicide. Basing on the allegations, the justice Kantarao visited the hostel and began the probe on Monday.

He told the reporters in Kankipadu that details will be given to the media after completing the enquiry. The first year student was found dead in the hostel and the staff informed the police that she committed suicide.