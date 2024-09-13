Vijayawada Railway Station Gets Prestigious NSG-1 Status

Vijayawada Railway Station has been awarded the prestigious NSG-1 status, marking a significant milestone in its operational history. The station, located in Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, has become the second station in the South Central Railway zone, following Secunderabad, to achieve this esteemed recognition.

This accomplishment comes as a result of Vijayawada Railway Station surpassing an annual revenue of Rs. 500 crores. With this achievement, Vijayawada has joined an elite group of the top 28 railway stations across the country, highlighting its importance in the regional and national rail network.

The NSG-1 status was introduced through a new policy in the 2017-18 financial year. According to the guidelines, a station must generate an annual revenue exceeding Rs. 500 crores or accommodate more than 2 crore passengers to qualify for this classification. Previously, Vijayawada Railway Station held the SSG-2 status, as it did not meet the criteria in both revenue generation and passenger volume.

After five years of dedicated service and improvements, the latest review revealed that Vijayawada Railway Station has not only regained its former glory but has also achieved an impressive revenue of Rs. 528 crores, solidifying its NSG-1 status.

This recognition is expected to enhance the facilities and services at Vijayawada Railway Station, benefiting passengers and contributing to the region's economic development.