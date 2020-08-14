Vijayawada: Ramesh Hospitals served notice on violation of rules

Vijayawada: The managing director of Dr Ramesh Cardiac and Super Specialty Hospital has been served notice by the district registering authority of the state Health, Medical and Family Welfare department to attend before the authority at the DMHO camp office in the Old Government General Hospital here on August 30 to explain on the charges made against the hospital.

The notice says that the hospital had violated the Rule (9) of AP Allopathic Private Medical Establishments Registration and Regulation Rules in respect of non-display of rates charged for each type of service provided by the hospital for benefit of the patients at the reception counter in both the local language and English and collecting exorbitant rates.

It also stated that the hospital violated GOMS No 77 of July 8, 2020 and collected exorbitant fee for each admission. Moreover, the hospital had also admitted Covid cases in Metropolitan Hotel and M5 Hotel without obtaining permission from the district authorities.

The managing director was told to send the answer in defense to the district registering authority not less than six days before the day appointed for hearing the case. He was also directed to surrender the certificate of registration before or on the date of hearing. He may present in person or authorise any person or a legal practitioner.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued order cancelling the permission given to the Ramesh Hospital for the treatment of Covid patients. The hospital has been categorized as Category A Covid hospital.

The order said that the district administration has constituted a five-member committee headed by the Joint Collector. The committee noticed that the hospital authorities have not taken the necessary measures while operating the hotel as Covid care centre.

Further, the hospital authorities charged patients admitted far excess of what is prescribed in the GO No 77. In view of the cancellation of permission, the hospital was directed not to admit patients further.