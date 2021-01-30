Vijayawada: Rare surgery on 14-month boy performed

Vijayawada: A team of doctors headed by neurosurgeon Tigala Ramesh conducted a rare surgery on a 14-month-old boy to remove a tumour from his medulla at Anu Neuro and Cardiac Institute here.

Addressing the media, Dr Ramesh said that the boy was brought to the hospital in a precarious condition and it was found a lemon-sized tumour in the lowest part of the brain. Though the parents consulted several doctors, nobody could take the risk involved in the operation.

The doctors conducted four-hour operation on the boy to remove the tumour. Dr Ramesh said that it was a rare surgery on infant to remove the tumour of that size.

The doctors used the latest technology of craniotomy to totally remove the tumour which may be carcinogenic. Institute managing director Dr G Ramesh congratulated Dr Tigala Ramesh and the team of doctors for successfully conducting the rare surgery.

Neurosurgeon CSR Sai Krishna, anaesthesiologists Pallavi and Visweswara Rao, paediatrician surgeon Ravikumar were the team members.