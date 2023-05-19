Vijayawada: Ready plans for houses to Amaravati beneficiaries says CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan to construct houses and hand them over to the beneficiaries after distributing the house site pattas to the poor in the R-5 zone in the Amaravati capital region.

At a review on housing on Thursday, the Chief Minister told them to pay special attention for expediting the construction so that the poor would get the houses at the earliest.

“The sooner the houses are constructed and handed over to the poor, the better would it be for their lives,” said the Chief Minister.

Along with the distribution of house site pattas, TIDCO houses also should be handed over to the beneficiaries, he told the officials. As many as 5,024 TIDCO houses are ready to be handed over, they told him. They also informed him that the work relating to the levelling of land in the R-5 zone has been completed and they are ready to distribute the house site pattas.

He was informed that 3.70 lakh houses were completed so far under the housing for the poor as part of Navaratnaalu and the government spent Rs 1,085 crore on housing in the last 45 days. Construction of 5.01 lakh houses would be completed in the next 45 days while 8.64 lakh houses are in various stages of post-basement level, they said, adding that steps are being taken to expedite the work.

They further said that special officers appointed under Jaganannaku Chebudam are also supervising the construction of houses and quality control tests are being conducted at every level to ensure quality in the construction as per the Chief Minster’s directions in the earlier meetings.

They explained they had intensified efforts to get bank loans to the women beneficiaries and so far, 11.03 lakh women were granted bank loans up to Rs 35,000 each. The loan amount sanctioned under the Pavala Vaddi (25 paise interest) scheme has also gone up to Rs 3,886.76 crore. Housing minister Jogi Ramsh, municipal administration minister A Suresh, APSHCL chairman D Dorababu, TIDCO chairman J Prasanna Kumar, land administration chief commissioner G Sai Prasad, special CS Y Sri Lakshmi (MA&UD), K Vijayanand (energy), Ajay Jain (housing), finance secretary K V V Satyanarayana, CCLA secretary A Md Imtiaz, TIDCO MD Ch Sridhar, APSHC MD G Lakshmi Shah, mines and geology director V G Venkata Reddy and other officials were present.