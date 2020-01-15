Vijayawada: SCR to operate two special trains to clear post Sankranti rush

South Central Railway's Vijayawada division has announced two special trains for the people who would return to Hyderabad after Sankranti vacation. The special trains will operate from Vijayawada to Secunderabad on January 16, 2020 and from Narsapur to Secunderabad on January 17.

Train number 07711 will leave Vijayawada on January 16, 2020 at 11pm and will reach Secunderabad at 06.25 am on the next day. The train halts at Kazipet Station on the way. The train will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches respectively.

Train No 07412 will leave Narsapur on January 17, 2020 at 08.05 pm and will reach Secunderabad at 08.10 am on Januay 18. The train will travels through Pallikkolu, Bhimavaram Junction, Bhimavaram Town, Akiwedu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda railway stations. The train will have AC 2 tier, AC 3 tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches respectively.

On the other hand, the two Telugu states celebrating the festival, which is considered as the biggest festival of Andhra Pradesh and especially in the Godavari region. During this harvesting festival, people would like to spend their time with nature along with witnessing traditional dances of Gangireddulu, chantings of Haridasulu, stories of Pittala Dora and a few other traditional events