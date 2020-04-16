Vijayawada: Second phase ration distribution from today

Vijayawada: All arrangements have been made for the second phase distribution of ration to white cardholders in the State from Thursday through 29,620 fair price shops, announced Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao here on Wednesday.



He said the Civil Supplies Department identified 14,000 fair price shops, which have more number of white ration cards. He added that special counters would be arranged to cope with the rush and maintain social distance at the fair price shops.

He said the government was trying to ensure physical distance among the consumers at the fair price shops by setting up more counters and distributing ration slips indicating separate time slots.

He said the consumers were asked to come at three different periods morning, afternoon and evening to maintain physical distance and they would get rice and Bengal gram free of cost.

In a press release on Wednesday, Kodali Nani said if the ration slips were not distributed, there would be chances of overcrowding at the fair price shops which could lead to spread of Covid-19. Referring to the first phase, Nani said the ration was distributed to 1.35 crore cardholders in the State.

He said discussions were underway with the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and tailors for the stitching of 16 crore masks in the State for free distribution. He opined that masks would check the spread of coronavirus to some extent.