Vijayawada: Self-confidence helped me to overcome Covid says Covid Survivor BVS Kumar

Vijayawada: Self confidence and strong will power are the only secrets to defeat Covid-19. No medicine can work more efficiently than your confidence, said the 62-year-of BVS Kumar, co-ordinator, Andhra Pradesh Red-Cross Society.

Ex-chairman of the Krishna district child welfare committee speaking to The Hans India said that the Covid infected persons should divert the attention from the Covid related news and rumours and indulge in other activities. "Nutritious diet, physical exercises, proper treatment and a pleasant mind would help Covid patients to recover from infection," he said. He got a coronavirus infection after some friends visited his home. He suffered from fever, cold, cough and tested positive to Covid-19.

Kumar said "Corona is just like any virus. Corona is a very, very minute organism. If we are strong, it will not harm the people'.

When he was infected with corona virus, some people suggested him to get admitted in a hospital. But the 62-year-old was confident of defeating the virus by observing home isolation. He said "India's strong will and immunity, which was inherited from our customs and traditions for centuries, is helping us fight the viruses."

Unfortunately, the negative news has dominated the positive minds of the people and many people are landing in trouble due to the spread of fear in the society by a section of the media.

Kumar even at 60 plus decided not to join the hospital and take medicine on the advice of doctors from Kamineni Hospital, Vijayawada and took medicine, dry fruits, fruits and other supplements. I have done minimum physical and breathing exercises with good nutritious food and kept myself away from negative news.

Staying away for a few days from social media has not only bestowed peace of mind, but gave me more time to read. I have written three articles on children and child rights, which were published in print media during isolation.

He said most of the mortality causes in India are because of fear and with co-morbidity reasons and not because of viruses, he pointed out. Think of 98 percent of the people who recovered but not 2 percent of the people who succumbed.

He pointed out 95 percent cases will be mild and home Quarantine is more than sufficient. He said his wife too got infected, but got well within a few days and been leading a normal life as before. Lastly Kumar narrated the famous dialogue from sholay: 'Jo Dar gaya Wo Mar gaya'.