Vijayawada soaks in musical extravaganza

Vijayawada: The Sangeeta Natak Academy, Union Ministry of Tourism and Union Ministry of Textiles jointly organised a cultural bunch “Krishnaveni Sangeet Neerajanam” at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya KalaKshetram on Sunday.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the festival. State Minister for Tourism, Culture RK Roja and State Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath, MLA Malladi Vishnuvardhan, Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Secretary of Union Tourism V Vidyavathi, were also present.

In the morning session the programme commenced traditionally with Nadaswaram by Gonugutla brothers Nagaraju and Saibabu. The programme was followed by Veda Pathanam which was rendered by Dendukuri Sadasiva Ghanapati and Dendukuri Kasi Viswanatha Sarma.

Umayallpuram K Sivranam from Chennai presented the Tala concert which enthralled the audience. With melodious voice N Vijay Siva presented an excellent vocal concert.

Later, a demonstration lecture on Krithis of Sri Thyagaraja Swamy was delivered by Radha Bhaskar containing the ‘Bhakti Nivedana’ of Thyagaraja Swamy to Lord Rama.

The Kerala University and College students presented the Divya Nama Sankeerthanam of Thyagaraja Swamy. This unique event was led by Aswathy S and Sajana Sudhakar A Harikatha.

Harikatha was the oldest traditional storytelling. The organisers included this event also in the Neerajanam. Muppavarapu Simhachala Sastry from Guntur presented the story of Mahakavi Potanna.

Annamacharya Sankeerthanas were rendered by Garimella Balakrishna Prasad in the evening session. R Bullamma supported Balakrishna Prasad. Vocal concerts of Pantula Rama and Rama Krishna Murthy were presented Carnatic classic Keerthanas. The event was also included the Instrumental music of Peri Tyagaraju (Violin), Promod Kumar (Flute) and Chitta Karthik (Veena).