Vijayawada: SSC certificates without grades or marks decried

Vijayawada: Hailing the government's decision in announcing the passing of all 6.38 lakh SSC students, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee deplored that the certificate did not contain either the grade or marks.



APCC working president N Tulasi Reddy said in a statement here on Wednesday that the students would face problems in future when they seek admissions in IIIT, Intermediate or other courses.

He said that the government might argue that the institutions might conduct their own entrance tests but such tests could not be conducted in near future.

During the filling up of the SC, ST backlog posts, and some other employments, the officials look for the tenth class marks and grade points and in such situations, the students of March 2020 would suffer, he pointed out.

Tulasi Reddy recalled that the schools conducted formative examinations and summative examinations to allot marks and grades. The tenth class students may be given marks depending upon those examinations to avoid loss to the students.

He said that the students in Telangana were given marks depending upon the formative examinations and in Tamil Nadu also the students were given 40 per cent weightage depending upon quarterly exams and 40 per cent upon half yearly exams and 20 per cent for the attendance.

He appealed to the State government to rethink over the issue and allot grades and marks to the tenth class students depending upon the formative and summative examinations to save them in future.