Vijayawada: Stringent action against lockdown violators said CP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Vijayawada: Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Sunday warned the police would take stringent action against the people for violation of lockdown rules in Krishna lanka and other red zone areas in the city.

District Collector Md Imtiaz and the Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao observed march past in Krishna lanka on Sunday and monitored the implementation of lockdown guidelines. Responding to the 52 new coronavirus cases reported in Krishna district, particularly from the city, Tirumala Rao warned the police would act very tough against the violators of lockdown rules. He said the police would keep strict vigil on the people in Krishna lanka area with drones and CC cameras.

Stating that two persons behaved irresponsibly and infected Covid-19 to 40 persons, he said one truck driver played cards and infected the virus to 20 persons and another foreign returnee infected to about 20 persons.

He said two persons were responsible for the spread of pandemic to 40 persons out of 160 plus cases registered in the city. He said the police initially collected penalty for violation of lockdown rules in the city and later seized 6,000 vehicles.

He regretted in spite of relentless efforts of the police, some people are behaving irresponsibly in the city particularly in the red zone areas. He warned that the police approach would be different from henceforth with 24 new cases reported from Krishna lanka area on Sunday.

He said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were also deployed in Krishna lanka and other red zone areas to control the people and check the spread of Covid-19. The CP has reminded that essential commodities were already being sent to houses in red zone areas.