Vijayawada: Students told to show interest in swimming

International swimmer M Tulasi Chaitanya said swimmers who excel in swimming will flourish in the national and international arena.

Vijayawada: International swimmer M Tulasi Chaitanya said swimmers who excel in swimming will flourish in the national and international arena. The international swimmer formally inaugurated the swimming pool at Blooming Dale International School on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that players who shine in sports will have a great career and by practicing swimming one will stay mentally fit, strong and healthy.

He appealed to all the students to practice swimming one hour a day and one who excel in swimming will get a opportunity to participate in the national and international competitions and can win medals and make the country and the state proud. He said that apart from education sports are essential to the students and the parents should encourage their children in sports.

School principal B Rao said they impart education and also encourage them in sports and other extra circular activities for over all development of the students.

District Aquatic Association Secretary P Balamurali Krishna, runners club chairman Manideepak, swimmers and others were present.

