Vijayawada: Take measures to rescue Polavaram displaced

Vijayawada: The State government should initiate urgent measures to rescue the Polavaram displaced families as they are facing utmost difficulties due to the ongoing flash floods, the TDP demanded here on Sunday. Senior party leader and former Minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, alleged that when the entire area under the Polavaram in both the combined Godavari districts was facing devastation due the flash floods, the Chief Minister was taking rest in his palace in Tadepalli.

He criticised the Chief Minister for not visiting the people who were facing hardships in flood-hit areas. Stating that the entire government machinery has miserably failed in coming to the rescue of the people in the flood-affected areas in Polavaram and Rampachodavaram Assembly constituencies, Uma asked as to why the State government failed to initiate timely measures to come to their rescue.

Recalling how the Chandrababu Naidu government earlier used to initiate urgent measures like drafting senior officials to the affected areas, asking the people to vacate such places and shift them to safe locations, Uma said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government totally failed in tackling the situation.

Uma said that the TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be visiting the flood-hit areas on Thursday and Friday.

He demanded that the State government immediately clarify as to why measures are not taken to come to the rescue of the people in these two Godavari districts.

The former Minister asked YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy as to what happened to Rs 7,648 cr funds that he claimed were sanctioned by the Centre for the execution of Polavaram project works.