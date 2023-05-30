Vijayawada: TDP to release comprehensive manifesto by Dasara

Vijayawada : TDP politburo member and former minister Kollu Ravindra informed that they would release a comprehensive manifesto by ensuing Dasara and added that only the first phase manifesto was released at the Mahanadu public meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Sunday.

He further exuded confidence that the TDP will be voted to power within six months and warned that they would give a strong and suitable answer to the persons who made adverse comments against the TDP leaders.

He said that they won’t spare anyone wherever they hide. He alleged that some “porn film directors” were now coming out to speak on NTR and organising programmes in Vijayawada.

Ravindra along with Krishna district TDP president Konakalla Narayana Rao organised a press conference in Machilipatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, the former Minister said that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had announced a big bounty (gift) to the women of the State for their welfare from the Mahanadu platform.

Women will be given Rs 1,500 per month as financial assistance for economic self-sufficiency in the name of Maha Shakti and also a special Act will also be enacted for women protection, he added. Free travel will also be made available for the women in the RTC buses and 3 gas cylinders will be supplied per year free of cost.

Ravindra further said that after N T Rama Rao, only Nara Chandrababu Naidu stood up for women and BCs and opined that the creation of the BC Protection Act will be a milestone in BCs history.

Measures will be taken to create 20 lakh jobs for youth and unemployment benefit of Rs 3,000 per month will be provided.

Farmers will be provided a financial assistance of 20,000 per year under the scheme of Annadathaku Ardika Asara. Financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be given in the name of “Thalliki Vandanamu” for every child in the household to ensure the future of the students, he added.

Kollu Ravindra further extended thanks to the people of the State who made Mahanadu a grand success on the occasion of NTR’s birth centenary.