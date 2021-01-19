Vijayawada: Tension erupts in Gollapudi amid TDP leader Devineni Uma's arrest

In the latest development, tensions have risen after police arrested former minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, who was preparing to protest at the NTR statue in Gollapudi. Going into details, minister Kodali Nani on Monday criticized Devineni Uma in Gollapudi. Angered by the minister's remarks, Uma decided to stage a protest at the NTR statue and challenged to resist him. Uma was stopped by the police when he reached the NTR statue in Gollapudi this morning.

However, the police intercepted the heavily approached TDP leaders. As the TDP activists were among the crowd the police were deployed heavily and arrested Uma and evacuated him in a police vehicle.

Earlier on Monday, speaking at a house site distribution event in Gollapudi yesterday, Minister Kodali Nani warned former minister Devineni Uma for spewing venom on chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He challenged Uma to come for debate on the development done in TDP government and YSRCP governments respectively.

On the other hand, TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna has been placed under house arrest by the police who tried to express solidarity with Una's protest. He house has been taken into control by the police.