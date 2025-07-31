Vijayawada to host embarkation centre for AP Haj pilgrims

Amaravati: The Union Government has approved the establishment of an embarkation centre in Vijayawada for Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh for the 2026 pilgrimage. This significant decision follows a special request from the newly formed coalition government in the state, as announced by NMD Farooq, Minister for Law and Minority Welfare.

In a statement released here on Wednesday, Minister Farooq expressed gratitude to the Central Government for its positive response.

He highlighted that the coalition government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with the State Minority Welfare Ministry, collectively brought the need for an embarkation centre in Vijayawada to the attention of Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Minister Farooq welcomed the Central Government’s official announcement of the Vijayawada centre, which will be an addition to the 17 existing embarkation points across the country.

He noted that currently, Haj pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh often travel from embarkation centres in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and other cities.

The state government has been coordinating with those respective state governments to facilitate arrangements for AP pilgrims.

The minister emphasised that having a dedicated centre in Vijayawada will allow the Andhra Pradesh government to provide better facilities and services for its pilgrims.

Recognising the additional financial burden of up to Rs 68,000 in airfare for pilgrims departing from Vijayawada, Minister Farooq announced that the coalition government will provide a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh to each pilgrim choosing to depart from the Vijayawada centre.

He also informed that the application process for Haj 2026 has already commenced.

He urged all pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh to prioritise choosing the Vijayawada embarkation centre to avail themselves of the improved facilities and the Rs 1 lakh subsidy offered by the State government.

Andhra Pradesh Waqf Committee chairman Abdul Azeez thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for Minorities Farooq and the Central government for sanctioning an embarkation centre in Vijayawada for Haj pilgrims.