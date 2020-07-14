Vijayawada: Traffic regulating equipment allotted

Vijayawada: District superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said the police department is trying to regulate traffic and installing the traffic regulating bars and other barricades at important junctions. He allotted the traffic regulating equipment at Machilipatnam on Monday.



Speaking on the occasion, he said equipment worth Rs 13.50 lakh was received from the DGP office. He said the police department has purchased the equipment with the user charges and money collected from e-chalans. He said Solar amber flat light, car wheels lock, 3 M Radium tape, Right Bar gates, traffic regulation bar gates and cones were purchased and will be dispatched to all police stations in the district.

AR Additional SP Satyanarayana, Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, Bandar DSP Mahaboob Basha and others were present on the occasion.