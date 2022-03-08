Vijayawada: Traffic restrictions in city today

Vijayawada: Traffic will be diverted in Vijayawada city from 6 am to 2 pm on Tuesday marking International Women's Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, MLAs, officials and others will participate in the celebrations. RTC buses and other vehicles will be diverted to check inconvenience to common people.

Vehicles passing from police control room towards Bandar Road will be diverted via Swarna Palace, Deepti Centre, Pushpa hotel centre on route number five, Jammi Chettu centre, Siddhartha Junction and will reach the Benz circle.

The vehicles will also be diverted via Bandar Locks, Raghavaiah Park, Old fire station road, American hospital, Mosque road, Netaji Bridge, skew bridge and finally will reach the Benz circle.

The vehicles passing from Benz circle towards MG road will be diverted via Fakeerugudem, skew bridge and Netaji Bridge towards the RTC Bus station. Vehicles will not be allowed between Red circle and Veterinary hospital junction.

Vehicles of only invitees will be allowed on MG Road from Benz circle to DCP Bungalow from 6 am to 2 pm.

RTC buses will not be allowed on MG Road from Bus station to Benz circle from 6 am to 2 pm. RTC Buses travel from Police Control room towards 5 number route and Bandar Road will be diverted via Eluru road, Ramavarappadu ring and reach the Benz circle.

The Vijayawada traffic police have arranged facility for parking vehicles for the VIPs and other invitees. The vehicles of ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs and other government officers will be parked in the stadium and have to enter from Gate No.2. Bus parking facility arranged at Swarajya Maidan and Bishop Azaraiah High school. Media personnel will be allowed into the stadium from Gate No 2.