Vijayawada: Unprecedented rush of devotees at Durga temple

Vijayawada: The auspicious Dasara celebrations got off to a good start at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday.

On the first of the festivities, Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga appeared in Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi Alankaram. Bala Triupura is the first Goddess in the Tripura traya and the main goddess of all in Sri Yantra.

The 9-day celebrations have begun with temple priests performing traditional rituals such as Suprabatha Seva, Sanapanabhishekarm, Balabhoga Nivedana and Nitya Archana between 3 am and 8.30 am. After the completion of all rituals, devotees were allowed to have Goddess Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi darshan from 9 am.

Governor Abdul Nazeer along with his spouse offered puja marking the beginning of the celebrations. He was given a warm welcome by temple priests and authorities and was provided with the Goddess darshan.

District Collector S Dilli Rao, Joint Collector Dr P Sampath Kumar, Sub-Collector Adithi Singh, Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu, EO KS Ramarao, MLA V Srinivasa Rao and others accompanied the Governor. Meanwhile, AP BJP president Purandeswari, State Tourism Minister RK Roja, MLA Malladi Vishnu, former Minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and others visited the temple and had Goddess Darshan.